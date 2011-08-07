Porto beat Guimaraes to lift Super Cup

Porto's third Super Cup win in a row followed a hugely successful season in which they won the league title, Europa League and Portuguese Cup before Andre Villas-Boas moved to Chelsea and his assistant Pereira was promoted to head coach.

Rolando gave Porto a flying start, heading in after three minutes from a delightful cross by Brazilian forward Hulk.

Guimaraes, who lost the Portuguese Cup final 6-2 to Porto in May, levelled in the 32nd minute when striker Marcelo Toscano headed in unmarked from a corner by winger Targino.

Porto restored their lead, again thanks to Rolando who fired in from close-range in the 40th minute following Hulk's free-kick.

The Portuguese champions' next final is likely to be a tougher test when they face European champions Barcelona in the European Super Cup in Monaco on August 26.