Porto rout Rio Ave to reach Portuguese Cup final
By app
LISBON - Porto thrashed Rio Ave 4-0 at home in the second leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-final on Wednesday to book a place in the final against second division side Desportivo Chaves.
Argentine midfielder Fernando Belluschi opened the scoring on 20 minutes with Fredy Guarin, Ruben Micael and Radamel Falcao netting in the second half to give holders Porto a 7-1 aggregate victory.
Chaves, who are struggling near the bottom of the second division, reached the final for the first time on Tuesday by scoring two goals in extra time to beat top-tier team Naval 2-1 away and post a 3-1 aggregate win.
The final will be played in Lisbon on May 16.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.