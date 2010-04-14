Porto rout Rio Ave to reach Portuguese Cup final

Argentine midfielder Fernando Belluschi opened the scoring on 20 minutes with Fredy Guarin, Ruben Micael and Radamel Falcao netting in the second half to give holders Porto a 7-1 aggregate victory.

Chaves, who are struggling near the bottom of the second division, reached the final for the first time on Tuesday by scoring two goals in extra time to beat top-tier team Naval 2-1 away and post a 3-1 aggregate win.

The final will be played in Lisbon on May 16.

