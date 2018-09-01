Porto sign Bazoer on loan from Wolfsburg

Porto have signed Riechedly Bazoer on a season-long loan from Wolfsburg.

The Netherlands international joined the German outfit in January 2017 from Ajax, but has struggled for game time at the Volkswagen Arena, making just 27 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old now has the chance to resurrect his career in Portugal and can look forward to Champions League football with his new club.

He told Porto's official website: "Porto is a big club with a lot of history, where great players have played. When they called me, I was immediately interested. It all went very fast and I am happy to be here.

"I'm going to do everything to help the team. I am a box-to-box midfielder who can defend and score. I hope I can show that to the fans soon. In any case, I will give 100 per cent in the training sessions and matches."