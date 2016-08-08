Porto sign Belgium international Depoitre

Porto have secured the services of Belgium international Laurent Depoitre from Gent for an undisclosed fee.

The Portuguese giants were desperate to add some more firepower to their squad after an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign, in which they finished 15 points adrift of champions Benfica in third, and they have now found their man in Depoitre.

The 27-year-old striker has signed a four-year deal with his new club, which contains a €40 million exit clause.

Bem-vindo/ Welcome/ BienvenidoLaurent DepoitreAugust 8, 2016

"Porto are a mythical club with a big history and some fantastic fans," Depoitre commented on his transfer.

"This is a major challenge for me. The Estadio do Dragao is an amazing venue and it will be great to score here in front of our own fans.

"I feel honoured to have joined this club and will give my all."

Depoitre started his professional career with Tournai and he also represented Peruwelz, Eendracht Aalst and Oostende before joining Gent in 2014.

He made his Belgium debut in the 4-1 win over Andorra in October 2015 - scoring once - but was left out of the squad for Euro 2016.