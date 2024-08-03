“The Championship will be tough for us at Portsmouth, but we want to be looking up to the Premier League. Everybody is inspired by Ipswich Town”: Key Fratton Park figure outlines ambitions

After 12 years away, Portsmouth are back in the Championship this term – ready to put behind them their seasons of misery in the bottom two divisions.

Financial problems saw the 2008 FA Cup winners drop as far as 16th in League Two by 2015, but they escaped League One at the seventh attempt last season – thanks to impressive young boss John Mousinho and owner Michael Eisner, a former Disney CEO.

“Our football and player recruitment strategy started to take shape when we appointed our first sporting director, Rich Hughes, in October 2022,” chief executive Andrew Cullen explains. “Three months later, we were looking for a new head coach.”

VIDEO: Why Signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs

After Danny Cowley’s exit, in came Mousinho, then 36, for his first job in management. “I think supporters were surprised – some considered it to be a left-field appointment,” Cullen says. “But John had done his coaching badges at a young age and been chairman of the PFA – his leadership credentials were evident.

“We also saw rapid progress in our player recruitment. We’d been committing a large proportion of our playing budget to loan players but have since spent money on young talent – Kusini Yengi, for example.”

Andrew Cullen (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australian striker netted 13 goals, earning an international debut. Portsmouth roared to the title, backed by sell-out crowds at Fratton Park – since March 2023, they lost just five of 56 league games, including a club record 27-match unbeaten run.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There was huge expectancy to get out of League One,” says Cullen. “Fratton Park is an intimidating ground for visiting teams, but it was falling down. Capacity had been cut from 21,000 to 16,000 and was fast heading towards 10,000 – our owners invested over £16m to bring that capacity up to 21,000 again. There are no safety concerns now.”

Portsmouth’s women’s team were also promoted to the second tier and are turning full-time. Both sides want to continue their progress – even if matching Ipswich’s back-to-back promotions will be a huge task.

Portsmouth want to build on their success (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Everybody will be looking at Ipswich for inspiration,” he says. “We’re patient, there are going to be tough times this season – the Championship will be a tough division, it’s a big step up. We’re competing with clubs with parachute payments and far greater financial resources than we have.

“But we’re optimistic and relishing the challenge. Our goal will be to finish as high as we possibly can, be competitive and continue to take the club forward. We want to be looking up to the Premier League. We’re not just going to be in the Championship to make up the numbers.”

Cullen was speaking to FFT after being named CEO of the year at the Football Business Award. For more information about the event’s award winners, visit http://footballbusinessawards.com/

More Championship stories

Leeds United’s ’smiley’ badge explained as fans heap praise on club’s retro away kit

Fantasy EFL game launched - how it works and what you can win

Who has the TV rights for each competition this season?