Postecoglou predicts new names for Socceroos

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou expects to include a couple of new names in his next Socceroos squad.

Postecoglou will finalise his squad in the coming days ahead of pivotal World Cup qualifiers against Tajikistan and Jordan later in March.

China-based striker Apostolos Giannou and Crewe Alexandra's Bradden Inman have been touted for possible call-ups.

While the Socceroos boss did not go into specifics, he hinted at broadening his talent pool for the games in Adelaide and Sydney.

"I think you will see with this next squad there is plenty to look forward to for Socceroo fans," Postecoglou told a news conference in Sydney on Thursday.

"We're certainly not standing still and that includes squad selection. There will be some exciting names and plenty to look forward too.

"It's served us well so far giving opportunities for players.

"There's obviously a couple of fixtures to work through [over the weekend] but for the most part I've got a pretty clear idea of what the squad will look like.

"I'll think through a couple of things over the final few days and notify everyone over the weekend."

It has been four months since the Socceroos last played a competitive match, November's comfortable win over Bangladesh.

One name that could be back on the national team radar is Tommy Oar, who has found a new home at A-League club Brisbane Roar.

Oar has been searching for a new club since leaving Ipswich Town in January and Postecoglou is happy to see him sort out his future.

"It's been probably disappointing for Tommy from a national team perspective that he hasn't really had a crack this first part of the year," he said.

"But Brisbane is a good club, he's under some great coaching staff there.

"That's his hometown so I assume some of the other challenges he's had to face over the last six months he can put away now and concentrate on what's happening on the field.

"Brisbane is well placed for a charge in the finals so it's good to have him back."