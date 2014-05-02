Poulsen to leave Ajax at end of the season
Ajax midfielder Christian Poulsen has announced his intention to leave the Eredivisie champions at the end of the season.
Poulsen moved to Amsterdam in August 2012, and has helped Ajax claim back-to-back domestic titles.
He has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season, providing an experienced head in an otherwise young midfield for Frank de Boer's men.
The 34-year-old's contract will expire at the end of the campaign and, although the club were keen for him to extend his stay, Poulsen is ready for a new challenge.
"It was a difficult decision because I'm really enjoying myself at Ajax," he told Ajax's official website. "My family also. We think it's a nice club with great people.
"We wanted to think carefully about, my decision was taken with my brains instead of my heart, if I had gone the latter than I would have re-signed.
"But I want a nice way to say goodbye and I do that now, as a fit player with another championship.
"I do not know what I'll do. My feeling sends us to Denmark, but that would mean that I would stop playing football altogether.
"I have not decided yet. If a club comes from another league, then we will certainly think about."
