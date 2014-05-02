Poulsen to leave Ajax at end of the season

Poulsen moved to Amsterdam in August 2012, and has helped Ajax claim back-to-back domestic titles.

He has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season, providing an experienced head in an otherwise young midfield for Frank de Boer's men.

The 34-year-old's contract will expire at the end of the campaign and, although the club were keen for him to extend his stay, Poulsen is ready for a new challenge.

"It was a difficult decision because I'm really enjoying myself at Ajax," he told Ajax's official website. "My family also. We think it's a nice club with great people.

"We wanted to think carefully about, my decision was taken with my brains instead of my heart, if I had gone the latter than I would have re-signed.

"But I want a nice way to say goodbye and I do that now, as a fit player with another championship.

"I do not know what I'll do. My feeling sends us to Denmark, but that would mean that I would stop playing football altogether.

"I have not decided yet. If a club comes from another league, then we will certainly think about."