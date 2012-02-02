Pranjic denied deadline day move to Everton

The 30-year-old is currently out of favour with the Bundesliga giants and was considering offers to leave the Allianz Arena last month.

Everton were prepared to offer the Croatian international a route out of Bayern Munich in the dying embers of the winter transfer window following the arrival of Nikica Jelavic.

However, Pranjic, who can operate in defence or midfield, claims the extravagant demands of the German side saw any potential move break down.



"I had an agreement with Everton for two-and-a-half years," the 30-year-old told Sportske Novosti.

"I was ready to board a plane and I was really happy because I knew that Everton were serious and that they had big plans for me.

"But now it is all over and this is a catastrophe. I can't describe the negative feelings I have.

"Bayern wanted so much money that everybody knew that Everton would not pay.

"I'm so unhappy because I was sure that I would be leaving Bayern. I don't play and now the opportunity to play in the Premier League has gone. I'm so unhappy."

ByBen McAleer