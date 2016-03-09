Premier League clubs announce cap on price of away tickets

Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to cap the price of away tickets at £30 for the next three seasons.

The debate over the rising cost to attend top-flight fixtures has been a hot topic in English football for some time with a series of high-profile protests.

Last month, Liverpool supporters staged a mass walkout over plans to increase prices at Anfield, prompting the club's owners to shelve their proposals.

But the Premier League revealed on Wednesday that all 20 clubs have recognised that more must be done to help travelling fans, and a cap was agreed upon at a meeting last month with the new initiative set to begin from next season.

"Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed that for the next three seasons away fans will be able to attend Premier League matches and pay no more than £30 for each of their tickets," a statement read.

"Clubs know that away fans have a unique status. They are essential for match atmosphere and stimulate the response from home fans that distinguishes Barclays Premier League matches from those of other leagues."

The new cap will replace the Away Supporters' Imitative that was introduced in 2013, in which clubs introduced individual measures including travel and ticket subsidies.