Premier League fixtures: Which side has the easiest start and who has the toughest?

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season have been released

Excitement, drama, nerves and despair are just some of the things we can expect when the new Premier League season rolls around in just under two months' time.

Can anybody topple Manchester City, how will Liverpool fare under a new manager, will Arsenal finally make good on their potential? I guess, all is set to be revealed.

But who has the toughest start, after the fixtures for the 2024/25 season were released earlier today, and who has the easiest?

WATCH | The Tactical Reason Why Arsenal Didn't Win The Premier League

At first glance, we would say Liverpool's first five fixtures look relatively easy, as Arne Slot attempts to get to grips with the Premier League.

The former Feyenoord boss replaced Jurgen Klopp at the helm earlier this summer and will hope to endure a flying start, in his first season at Anfield.

Liverpool finished 3rd in the table last season, winning the Carabao Cup in Klopp's final campaign after nine years in charge. They have Ipswich Town on the opening day at Portman Road in a 12:30 kick-off, before hosting Brentford in their first home game of the new season.

Next comes yet another early season trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, much like they did during the 2022/23 season, as Erik ten Hag recorded his first win as Red Devils boss.

Following that, its back-to-back home clashes on Merseyside, as they face Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth.

Arne Slot was appointed as Jurgen Klopp's successor earlier this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the opposite end of the stick, Arsenal's start to the 2024/25 Premier League season does look tricky, to say the least.

The Gunners finished behind Manchester City for a second successive season and manager Mikel Arteta will be keen to end the Sky Blues continued domestic dominance.

Already linked with a whole host of talented stars this summer, Arsenal will be bidding to win its first English top-flight crown since 2003/04.

Wolves arrive at the Emirates Stadium on the opening day, before a trip to the Midlands to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa comes next.

Matchweek 3 brings Arsenal and Brighton together in the capital, with the North London Derby following on at Tottenham the week after.

Completing a tricky first five, Arteta's men have the tiny task of reigning champions City at home just seven days later on September 21.

