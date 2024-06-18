Premier League 2024/25 fixtures released - with a heavyweight clash scheduled for the opening weekend

The Premier League 2024/25 fixtures are out, and there's an exciting game ready to kick off the new season

Premier League trophy at the Etihad Stadium Premier League 2024/25 fixtures
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League 2024/25 fixtures have been released, giving all 20 teams a clear idea as to how their seasons will pan out.

Premier League football will return on August 16, with Manchester United hosting Fulham at Old Trafford for an evening kick-off. The opening weekend will run over four days, with Leicester vs Tottenham Hotspur concluding the games on Monday 19 August.  

Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

