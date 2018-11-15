Premier League to implement VAR from 2019-20 season

VAR will be introduced to the Premier League from the start of the 2019-20 season pending approval from FIFA and the International Football Association Board.

Premier League clubs discussed the prospect at a shareholder's meeting and agreed "in principle" to follow the lead set in Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

VAR has been met with mixed reviews but a largely smooth implementation at the World Cup in Russia helped to resolve doubts over its effectiveness.

The technology is already present in the FA Cup and EFL Cup, and UEFA has confirmed it will be introduced to the Champions League next season.