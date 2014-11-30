Premier League Preview: Burnley v Newcastle

Sean Dyche's side were slow to get going on Saturday at home to Aston Villa, falling 1-0 behind to Joe Cole's first-half goal.

But last season's Championship runners-up responded strongly after the interval, and eventually drew level through Ings' penalty three minutes from time.

The England Under-21 international struck the post with a golden chance to secure a third win from as many outings soon afterwards and Ings knows they cannot afford another poor opening as Newcastle visit Turf Moor.

"The lads are confident at the moment, we've got to take confidence out of the last three games," he told Burnley's official website.

"The Premier League is the toughest league in the world and we're really competing now so it's well done to the boys.

"Last year we were always good under the lights on a Tuesday night so it's going to be tough for Newcastle to come here and put on a performance against us.

"But we can't start like we did [against Villa]. With all due respect I think they [Newcastle] have got more quality than the team we played [on Saturday].

"So it's important that we're on the front foot and we take the game to them."

The hosts continue to sweat on the fitness of defender Michael Duff, who missed the Villa game with a calf strain and was replaced by Manchester United loanee Michael Keane.

Matt Taylor (Achilles) and Sam Vokes (knee) remain longer-term absentees.

Alan Pardew, meanwhile, will be without Moussa Sissoko, who was sent off in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to West Ham, and Jack Colback, after he was shown a fifth yellow card of the season at Upton Park.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul (ankle) is another certain to miss out, as are Ryan Taylor (knee) and Gabriel Obertan (thigh).

Steven Taylor came off the bench at West Ham after recovering from a knock, while defensive colleague Fabricio Coloccini could be back in contention after a thigh problem.

The defeat at Upton Park ended a run of six straight victories for the club in all competitions, and Cheick Tiote was not too disheartened heading into their midweek clash.

"This is football and we will take the good parts of our performance into Tuesday night at Burnley," he told the club's official website.

"It is important to remember that we won our last six games. We are in a good position, in good condition and if we win on Tuesday then one defeat in this game is not too bad.

"We will do everything we can to come back against Burnley - it is a very important game."