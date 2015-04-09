Premier League Preview: Swansea v Everton

Swansea thumped Everton 3-0 in the League Cup third round on home turf in September to register the club's maiden victory over the Goodison Park outfit.

And, with Roberto Martinez's men set to visit South Wales again on Saturday, Swansea stand on the brink of another milestone, knowing victory would see them surpass their Premier League points record of 47.

"It's what we're fighting for," said manager Garry Monk, whose side were held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in November. "It's what our focus is. A lot of people have questioned what we've got to fight for in recent weeks.

"We're not in a relegation battle and we're not fighting for Europe but that's what it is. It's one of the targets that we set at the start of the season and if we could achieve it at some point during the season - we've got a great chance now.

"We're one point behind it with seven games to go and hopefully we can surpass it and really try and push on from there. We have an opportunity to do it on Saturday and there's no time to waste. Let's 100 per cent focus."

Everton have won three league matches on the bounce - their best run of the season - and Martinez knows his former club will not give him an easy ride.

"They've been really strong throughout, I don't think they've had a bad spell," he said. "They started the season really strongly and they've always found a way to cope with injuries, suspensions and players sold in the January window.

"That's a real sign of a team mentality that they've got really good organisation as a side. Garry Monk knows the football club and the dressing room inside out and that shows in every performance that they put in.

"They're always competitive and always a difficult team to play against."

Angel Rangel looks set to come into the Swansea XI after Kyle Naughton picked up an ankle injury in the 3-1 victory over Hull City last weekend, while Jefferson Montero (hamstring) faces a late fitness test.

For Everton, Darron Gibson (foot), Bryan Oviedo (hamstring) and Tony Hibbert (knee) are all definitely out, and Romelu Lukaku (hamstring) is rated at 50-50.

Aiden McGeady (back), meanwhile, is unlikely to feature.