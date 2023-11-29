Premier League Team of the Week: Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland lead the line - find out who else makes the cut

After another action-packed week in the Premier League, BetMGM has compiled a team of the week according to advanced statistical data exclusively for FourFourTwo.

Goalkeeper: André Onana, Manchester United

Manchester United’s No 1 is starting to find his feet after a tricky start to life at Old Trafford. The Cameroonian made an impressive six saves during the 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday and is now level with Newcastle’s Nick Pope and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in terms of most clean sheets for the season.

Defender: Pedro Porro, Tottenham

The Spaniard continues to impress in his new role at right-back this season after another strong showing against Aston Villa, despite Ange Postecoglou’s men going down 2-1. With a pass completion rate of 85%, Porro is proving to be a strong attacking outlet for Spurs down the right flank. After three defeats in three, Tottenham are now 2/1 to finish in the top four.

Defender: Ethan Pinnock, Brentford

Pinnock has been a rock at the heart of the Brentford defence. Despite his side’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal, the centre-back gave another all-action display, winning four aerial duels and making twelve clearances during the 90 minutes.

Defender: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal

The Ukrainian was integral to the Gunners’ late victory against Brentford on Saturday, completing 93% of his passes. In his inverted left-back role, he controlled the game with a team-high 100 touches and his form will be integral as Mikel Arteta’s side look to mount another title charge.

Midfielder: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest

The young Englishman showed signs of being back to his best against Brighton after a slightly slow start to the season. His impressive all-round display was capped off with a goal and an assist, despite Forest’s opponents being able to hold on for all three points.

Midfielder: Giovani Lo Celso, Tottenham

With Tottenham suffering from multiple injuries and suspensions, the Argentinian seized his chance to impress in midfield against Aston Villa. His thunderous first-half strike gave Spurs the lead before Pau Torres and Ollie Watkins hit back to leave Postecoglou’s men without a win in their past three games.

Midfielder: Rodri, Manchester City

It was hardly a classic between Manchester City and Liverpool in the early kick-off on Saturday, but Rodri showed his class in the middle of the park yet again. Arguably City’s most important player, the Spaniard kept the ball ticking in midfield by completing 97 out of his 101 attempted passes.

Midfielder: Willian, Fulham

Willian completes this week’s midfield after his brace on Monday night led Fulham to their first win in four games. The Brazilian calmly slotted away both of his penalties after the Cottagers were awarded a late spot kick after a VAR review.

Forward: Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Saka looked back to his best against Brentford, creating five chances during the 90 minutes. His assist for Kai Havertz late on could prove to be pivotal as the Gunners seek to win their first league title since 2003. After returning to the top of the table, Arsenal are now 7/2 to win the Premier League.

Forward: Son Heung-min, Tottenham

Son was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet against Aston Villa with two goals disallowed for offside. Tottenham’s talisman was a constant threat throughout with his pacy runs in behind and they will be hoping he can return to goalscoring form with a trip to Manchester City on the horizon.

Forward: Erling Haaland, Manchester City

Haaland registered his 50th Premier League goal this weekend, becoming the quickest to ever achieve the milestone. His clinical strike past Liverpool’s Alisson for the opener showed why he’s the most feared finisher in the league.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point