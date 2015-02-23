Primeira Liga: Boavista 0 Porto 2

Porto had been put under pressure by Benfica's 3-1 win at Moreirense on Saturday, and looked to be heading for a setback until Jackson Martinez and Yacine Brahimi made sure of maximum points.

Martinez broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time with his 25th goal of the season, turning home Cristian Tello's low left-wing cross, before Brahimi settled the encounter eight minutes later by finding the bottom-left corner from the edge of the area.