Primeira Liga: Braga 0 Academica 0

Braga went into the round 26 clash seven points adrift of Sporting on the back of consecutive defeats to Porto and league leaders Benfica.

And Braga's winless streak continued against Academica at Estadio Municipal de Braga, with the front pairing of Felipe Pardo and Ze Luis unable to find a way past visiting goalkeeper Cristiano as Sergio Conceicao's men were kept scoreless for a third successive match.

Braga are fourth in the standings with 47 points, while Academica - unbeaten in eight games - are 21 points behind in 13th position.