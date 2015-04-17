Primeira Liga: Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Braga 0
Valente was the hero for Vitoria Guimaraes, with his header lifting the home side to a 1-0 win over Sporting Braga in the Minho derby on Friday.
The fixture is one of the most eagerly anticipated in Portugal and fifth-placed Guimaraes claimed bragging rights in front of 14,000 spectators at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.
After a scoreless opening half, Valente, who returned to the starting line-up following his one-match suspension, rose highest from a corner to head Guimaraes into a 66th-minute lead - an advantage the hosts never relinquished.
The victory saw Guimaraes move four points clear of sixth-placed Belenenses, who face league leaders Benfica on Saturday.
Braga remain fourth with 53 points following a first loss in four games.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.