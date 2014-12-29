PSG aim for improvement during Morocco camp

The French champions will face Inter in Marrakech on Tuesday as they look to recharge their batteries ahead of a tough second half of the campaign, starting with a Coupe de France tie with Montpellier on January 1.

PSG remain involved in the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and the UEFA Champions League, while they sit third in Ligue 1, just three points behind leaders Marseille.

But criticism remains that coach Laurent Blanc is not getting enough out of his squad this term, although both the tactician and key midfielder Blaise Matuidi insist PSG can improve from a position they already consider strong.

"Our situation isn't an absolute catastrophe, even if our first half of the season could have been better," Blanc said on Sunday in Marrakech.

"But today we have 38 points at an average of two per game and don't forget that we are still competing in every competition, so we are still in the hunt for all the objectives set at the start of the season."

Matuidi added: "We are still alive in all four competitions and that shouldn't be forgotten.

"Let's hope this training camp helps us enjoy an excellent second half of the season."

Blanc claimed Morocco is the ideal spot to train in France's winter break.

"I love this country. The weather is excellent for working, the temperatures during the day are perfect for training," the 49-year-old said.

"And it's cool enough in the evening for everyone to recover well. The conditions are excellent."

PSG will come up against an Inter side that are languishing in 11th in Italy's Serie A and with just one win in five games in all competitions.

But France international Matuidi insists it will be ideal preparation for PSG.

"We need to work well and the match against Inter will help us get back in rhythm before we head back to France," Matuidi said.

"It should be a great match of football and we will do what we can to win, even if the main thing is to work hard and play well. It will be an extra training session."