PSG to begin their title defence at Reims

Laurent Blanc's men claimed a second successive French crown last term, finishing nine points clear of second-placed Monaco after losing only three games all season.

And they will begin and end the next campaign with matches against Reims, a side they beat 3-0 on two occasions in 2013-14.

Monaco's first and last fixtures are against Lorient, who finished eighth last season.

With PSG and Monaco expected to battle it out for the title once more, much attention is set to surround their meetings, which are due to take place on matchdays nine and 27.

Claude Makelele will have a tough start to life as Bastia head coach, as his side take on Marseille at home before a trip to the capital to take on the champions the following week.

The three sides new to the division, Metz, Lens and Caen, all start with away trips as they aim to get their seasons under way on a positive note.

Caen visit Evian, who fought relegation for much of the last campaign, while Lens travel to Nantes.

Ligue 2 champions Metz look to have the toughest task of the promoted sides. They visit Lille, who finished third last time round and earned a place in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.