PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir incident the latest alleged racist case marring football

Football’s fight for equality has been dealt a series of blows in recent weeks with further incidents of alleged racism within the game.

Paris St Germain’s Champions League tie against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday night was suspended after the fourth official was accused of racist comments.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the latest controversies.

Greg Clarke resigns after using “unacceptable” language (November 10)

Clarke apologised for the offence caused by his choice of words while speaking to the DCMS select committee via video link (PA)

Football Association chairman Clarke resigned following the backlash for comments he made to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing.

Clarke appeared to pander to a series of racist and sexist stereotypes and also insinuated that being gay was a “life choice” – although it is unclear whether he was referring to the decision to ‘come out’.

“My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it,” Clarke said.

Boos for players taking knee (December 5)

#Millwall have released the following club statement— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) December 6, 2020

A limited number of fans have been allowed back to watch professional football in England for the first time since March but Saturday’s Championship game between Millwall and Derby and the League Two encounter between Colchester and Grimsby were marred by players being booed for taking a knee.

Both Millwall and Colchester apologised for the behaviour of a section of their supporters.

The FA launched an investigation on Monday.

PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir players walk off after alleged racism by fourth official (December 8)

UEFA has – after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET.— UEFA (@UEFA) December 8, 2020

The Group H clash in the French capital was halted after 13 minutes, with the players from both teams walking off 10 minutes later, after the fourth official had been accused of racism.

PSG’s players followed their opponents off the field after a red card had been shown to Basaksehir’s assistant manager, Pierre Webo, with video footage showing the Cameroonian accusing the fourth official, Romanian Sebastian Coltescu, of using racist language.

UEFA swiftly launched an investigation and announced the tie would be completed on Wednesday evening with a new set of match officials.