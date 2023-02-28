PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi faces investigation into alleged kidnapping and torture

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is under investigation after being accused of kidnapping and torture.

Three investigating judges in Paris were appointed to the case on Monday, several months after French-Algerian lobbyist Tayeb Benabderrahmane filed the initial complaint.

The complaint has been filed with a civil action, meaning, under French law, a judicial investigation will be conducted with regard to the alleged crimes, x (opens in new tab).

Benabderrahmane claims that he was tortured in Qatar in 2020 for being in possession of documents containing information which may implicate Al-Khelaïfi. He claims he was arrested in January 2020 in Qatar, before being incarcerated for six months and subsequently tortured.

After being released from prison, Benabderrahmane alleges he was then placed under house arrest before leaving the country in November 2020. He claims he signed a confidentiality protocol in which he undertook not to divulge “sensitive” documents. on Nasser al-Khelaïfi.

The alleged information possessed by Benabderrahmane is believed to be stored on a mobile phone belonging to Al-Khelaïfi, relating to the awarding of World Cup 2022 in Qatar, as well as the awarding of television rights for the Middle East for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups to beIN Media.

Al-Khelaïfi is the chairman of beIN Media Group.

However, the PSG president has since been acquitted for those claims. Initially suspected of having negotiated the rights behind FIFA's back, Al-Khelaïfi wasn't found of any wrongdoing.

“We are very happy that the real file of this story is finally the subject of an investigation by the French justice," Benabderrahmane's lawyers, Maîtres Romain Ruiz and Gabriel Vejnar, told French outlet AFP.

Al-Khelaïfi has acted as PSG president since Qatar Sports Investments (QSi) took over the French club in the summer of 2011.