PSG sign Trapp

Paris Saint-Germain have signed goalkeeper Kevin Trapp from Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year deal.

Trapp moves to PSG after three years with the Bundesliga side, who he joined from Kaiserslautern in June 2012.

The former Germany Under-21 international has been heavily linked with the Ligue 1 champions recently and will now provide increased competition.

The 25-year-old will be tasked with wresting the first-choice spot away from Salvatore Sirigu, who has been the number one at PSG since joining four years ago.

The capture of Trapp is likely to relegate Nicolas Douchez to third choice as PSG aim to boost their squad depth ahead of a renewed campaign for success in French and European football, having won the domestic treble under Laurent Blanc last season.

Trapp made 23 appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions in 2014-15 and will be presented as a PSG player next Monday.