PSG starlet Edouard joins Toulouse on loan

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Odsonne Edouard has joined Toulouse on loan.

The 18-year-old forward came to prominence when France won last year's UEFA European Under-17 Championship, with eight goals in five games including a hat-trick in the final.

Edouard, who scored in Unai Emery's side's July 31 friendly against Leicester City in the International Champions Cup, also tallied three goals and two assists in PSG's route to last season's UEFA Youth League final.

However, he failed to register an appearance in Ligue 1 last year and will look to obtain more first team football under Pascal Dupraz.

Joining Edouard in the attacking third at Toulouse are recent additions, Ola Toivonen and Ola John, while Christopher Jullien signed from Freiburg to bolster Dupraz's stocks in central defence.

Toulouse only just survived the drop in Ligue 1 last season, with two wins in the final two games, and start their campaign this Sunday away to Olympique Marseille.