PSG want Di Maria if he is for sale - Blanc

Laurent Blanc has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain would be interested in signing Angel di Maria if Manchester United were to allow him to leave Old Trafford.

The Argentina star only signed a five-year contract in August 2014 following his reported £59.7 million move from Real Madrid, but has been the subject of constant speculation for several months.

Di Maria's United career started brightly and he caught the eye at the beginning of the season, but injuries and an attempted robbery at his Cheshire home in February have been highlighted by many as key reasons for his form tailing off.

The former Benfica winger has continually been linked with PSG since the incident at his home and, with United manager Louis van Gaal recently doing little to dispel rumours of an exit, Blanc has acknowledged that the Ligue 1 champions are taking a keen interest.

"The case of Di Maria is very complicated because I repeat once again, he is a player who plays for a very, very big English club which purchased him last year," the former United defender told reporters.

"If eventually the player left, you can expect that other big clubs would also be interested in him. PSG are one of them.

"It's going to be a tough negotiation provided that the player leaves. We are following this case with great interest."