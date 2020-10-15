PSL announce 2019/20 PSL Awards nominees

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have officially announced the list of nominees for the 2019/20 PSL Awards.

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs), Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park), Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane (both Mamelodi Sundowns) will battle for the coveted prize of 2019/20 PSL Footballer of the Season.

This year, there are four nominees instead of the normal three after the players were tied on votes and could not be separated even after using the provisions in the rules to eliminate names. Voting for the PSL Footballer of the Season is done by Premier Division coaches only.

Zwane features again amongst the nominees for the Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season. He is competing with teammate Hlompho Kekana, who has been nominated for the same award four consecutive times and Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebogang Manyama. This category is voted by the players in the Premier Division. Players are not allowed to vote for their own teammates.

In the highly sought-after category of the Absa Premiership Coach of the Season, Maritzburg United’s Eric Tinkler is up against Kaizer Chiefs former coach Ernst Middendorp and former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Mosimane has won the last two consecutive awards in this category.

In the MTN8, it’s an all SuperSport United affair. Clayton Daniels, Bradley Grobler and Ronwen Williams are in line to win the MTN8 Last Man Stadium.

In the Telkom Knockout, Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Gaston Sirino and Hlompho Kekana have been nominated with Maritzburg United’s Judas Moseamedi.

For the Nedbank Cup two categories, Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC) and Sifiso Ngobeni have been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player.

For the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament, Bidvest Wit’s Terrence Dzvukamanja, Victory Letsoalo and Mamelodi Sundown’s Motjeka Madisha will be vying for the main prize.

Here's a look at the categories and nominees:

PSL Footballer of the Season

Themba Zwane

Peter Shalulile

Samir Nurkovic

Gaston Sirino

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season

Eric Tinkler

Ernst Middendorp

Pitso Mosimane

Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season

Themba Zwane

Lebogang Manyama

Hlompho Kekana

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season

Daniel Akpeyi

Dennis Onyango

Ronwen Williams

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Motjeka Madisha

Victor Letsoalo

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season

Themba Zwane

Thabo Nodada

Lebogang Manyama

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season

Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Goodman Mosele

Sphesihle Maduna

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Ronwen Williams

Bradley Grobler

Clayton Daniels

Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Motjeka Madisha

Victor Letsoalo

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season

Keletso Makgalwa

Sifiso Ngobeni

Evidence Makgopa

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament

Gaston Sirino

Hlompho Kekana

Judas Mosemaedi