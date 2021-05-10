PSL confirm fixture change to final day of 2020-21 season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed the final day of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season has been moved to a later date.

The final round of fixtures were initially scheduled to take place on Saturday, 29 May 2021 but the games have now been moved to Saturday, 05 June 2021.

PSL made the decision to reschedule the matches as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates involvement in the Caf continental competition this season.

The Premier Soccer League have since released the following statement on the fixture changes:

The current season has been highly compressed due to the delayed commencement date as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. The league has continued to make every effort to ensure that the fixtures are not changed or delayed save in the most extreme conditions. However, in certain instances particularly those relating to CAF competitions, this has been avoidable.

In order to remain true to the principle that the last matches in the DStv Premiership are played on the same day (s), the final fixtures have been altered as detailed in the attached amended fixture list.