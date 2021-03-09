PSL confirms Nedbank Cup dates, venues and kick-off times

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the dates, venues and kick-off times for the Nedbank Cup 2021 quarter-finals, with the last eight set to get under way on 13 March.

The action starts on Saturday, 13 March when 2019 semi-finalists Chippa United host GladAfrica Championship log-leaders Richards Bay FC at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape at 3:30pm.

On the Sunday afternoon, the spotlight will be on two second-division sides as Cape Town All Stars and Pretoria Callies lock horns at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Western Cape. Both sides will be aiming to reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals for the first time in history, with kick-off set for 3pm.

That evening, the Vhembe derby between Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila will take centre stage when the two sides clash at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo. Kick-off is at 6pm.

Due to changes in continental football match logistics, the last quarter-final match (Mamelodi Sundowns/Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates) will only be played on Thursday, 15 April 2021. Kick-off is at 6pm.