PSV captain Wijnaldum to start Newcastle talks

PSV captain Georginio Wijnaldum has been given permission to discuss personal terms with Newcastle United as the two clubs near an agreement over a transfer fee.

Speculation has been rife that Netherlands midfielder Wijnaldum is to become Steve McClaren's first signing since taking over at St James' Park.

The move to the Premier League took a step closer on Friday with Eredivisie champions PSV confirming that Wijnaldum has left the club's pre-season base to undergo a medical with Newcastle.

"Georginio Wijnaldum has left the players' hotel in Evian-les-Bains. The 24-year-old captain is on his way to England to reach personal agreement with Newcastle United," a statement on PSV's website read.

"The technical manager [Marcel Brands] confirms PSV and the English team are approaching an agreement on the terms of a transfer and the club has decided to give Wijnaldum permission to travel to England and to undergo inspection."

Wijnaldum is the longest serving player in PSV's first-team having made the switch from Dutch rivals Feyenoord in June 2011.

The 24-year-old signed a new contract until 2018 last August and scored 14 goals in 33 matches en route to helping PSV win their 22nd league title.