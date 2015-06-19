Pukki seals Brondby switch

Teemu Pukki has completed his move to Brondby from Celtic for an undisclosed fee.

The Finland striker netted 11 goals in all competitions during a loan spell at Brondby last season and has now opted to relocate to Denmark on a permanent basis, penning a three-year deal.

Pukki joined Celtic on a four-year deal from Schalke in August 2013, but by his own admission struggling to acclimatise to Scottish football, netting nine times in 38 appearances.

Brondby sports director Per Rud said of Pukki on the club's official website: "There is no doubt he is a very talented football player with a lot of potential and therefore we are very happy to have secured Teemu on a long-term deal.

"We expect that Teemu can lift his level even more in the coming seasons at the club.

"One must remember that the previous season was the first time Teemu played so many games in a row - at the big clubs he previously played for, he didn't get so much continuous game-time.

"Therefore we believe that there is even more in him that our environment can release."