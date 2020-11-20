Pule: New signings at Pirates have pushed me and added value

Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule has admitted that the new signings at the club have pushed him and his teammates adding that he can see an end to the club’s trophy drought under coach Josef Zinnbauer.

The Sea Robbers put themselves in the perfect position to end that six-year trophy drought as they advanced to the MTN8 final after sweeping aside rivals Kaizer Chiefs 5-0 on aggregate over the two-legged semi-finals.

Pirates have enjoyed a positive start to the season with the new signings coming and playing their part and according to Pule they have pushed him to improve as he tries to hold onto his spot in the team.

"The new signings pushed me, they came and added value to the team, it's been amazing to have them in the team," Pule said at the Bafana Bafana camp in Durban last week.

"They truly brought positive vibes to the team. It's amazing, you take one out and you put another one without any challenge. It's amazing to have a team like that with so many qualities."

Pule also opened up on Zinnbauers and his views on hard working players in his team.

"He is a coach that wants heart to be there more than talent, because you can have all the talent but if your heart is not there, nothing can happen," he added

"He wants hard workers. The mentality has to be right and that's what he has changed at Pirates.

"We've been doing well until now. We must maintain the level of focus and anything is possible. It will be great if this generation can win a trophy, it's been very long without silverware."