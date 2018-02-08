Pulisic 'focused' at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest

Christian Pulisic insists he remains focused on life at Borussia Dortmund despite the pull of the "unbelievable" Premier League.

United States international Pulisic has established himself as a key man at Dortmund, drawing reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

And Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's January move to England, where he joined Arsenal, has increased fears in Germany that others could follow him, with Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke warning players not to behave like the Gabon star.

But Pulisic, while not ruling out a future transfer, is keen to continue his development at Signal Iduna Park.

"Of course, the Premier League is an unbelievable league," the winger told ESPN.

"You never know in football what can happen; right now, I'm focused with Dortmund. That's that."

While Dortmund may keenly feel the loss of Aubameyang, Pulisic is looking forward to seeing how the forward can perform in the Premier League.

"I think you guys know what type of guy he is," he added. "He shows that.

"But what I think you guys really don't know is just how nice of a character he is and how much he cares and how hard he works. He brought me along so much as a player and helped me and guided me. He's been such a great guy.

"Obviously, we're sad to lose him, but I'm excited to see what he does."