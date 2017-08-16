Pulisic staying at Dortmund despite Liverpool speculation

Christian Pulisic insists he is staying at Borussia Dortmund despite being aware of speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Already an international regular for the United States at the age of 18, Pulisic has made a rapid rise to prominence.

The winger played 29 Bundesliga matches last season, his first full campaign with Dortmund's first-team squad.

Pulisic insisted last month that a move from Dortmund to rivals Bayern Munich – following the trend set by Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels – was not in his plans.

And following reports linking him with a move to England, Pulisic has again reiterated his commitment to BVB.

"Yes, I read that too," he told Bild of Liverpool's interest. "What more can I say? I concentrate fully on the start of the season.

"I'm very happy in Dortmund. To be clear and concise: I do not think about changing clubs. At the beginning of the year I finally extended my contract until 2020.

"Last season, I established myself in Dortmund with a European top club, which was always my dream as a little boy."

Pulisic, who can also play as a central attacking midfielder, hopes to make even more of a mark with Dortmund this season, with the club now under new management after Petr Bosz's arrival.

"My next goal is to play consistently," he said. "I have no preferred position and I think I am very flexible in the attack.

"Peter Bosz sees me more playing on the outside and I can make a good friend there."