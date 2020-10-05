PUMA unveils the new African Nations home and away kit

PUMA presents the vibrant new African national team Home and Away kits. The kits proudly celebrate the heritage and culture found in each of PUMA’s five African teams.

Each kit features iconic national motifs re-contextualized into brilliant all-over graphics printed onto their fabrics.

EGYPT HOME AND AWAY KITS

Celebrating the richness and uniqueness of Egypt, the new Home and Away kits feature bold statement graphics inspired by Egyptian cultural identity.

Traditional hieroglyphic icons bring to life the timeless heritage of Egypt through unique all-over graphics featuring five symbols of national identity: the sun, the River Nile, the desert hills, the pyramids and traditional geometric patterns.

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-EGYPT-Combined-1-lo.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-EGYPT-Combined-1-lo-1024x576.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="338" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146908" /></a>

GHANA HOME AND AWAY KITS

The vibrant new Ghana Home and Away kits feature a pattern inspired by traditional Ghanaian tapestry, craftsmenship and design, paying homage to timeless Ghanaian creativity. The new kits reflect the intricate art of weaving, rich in detail and steeped in traditional beauty.

The Away kit features a color palette inspired by Black Star Independence Square found in the country’s capital city, Accra.

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-GHANA-Combined-lo.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-GHANA-Combined-lo-1024x576.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="338" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146909" /></a>

SENEGAL HOME AND AWAY KITS

The new Senegal national team kits honor centuries of craftsmanship with bold patterns and vibrant colors drawn from traditional Senegalese textile making culture. Taking traditional printing processes through a modern filter bringing dynamism and vibrancy to the pitch.

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-SENEGAL-Combined-lo.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-SENEGAL-Combined-lo-1024x576.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="338" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146912" /></a>

IVORY COAST HOME AND AWAY KITS

The new Ivory Coast Home and Away kits celebrate the Federations ‘Les Elephants’ nickname with all-over elephant print graphics.

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-IVORY-COAST-Combined-lo.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-IVORY-COAST-Combined-lo-1024x576.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="338" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146910" /></a>

MOROCCO HOME AND AWAY KITS

The new Morocco Home and Away kits are inspired by Morocco’s national craftsmanship and design tradition found in art and culture, recontextualized in an all-over geometric print graphic.

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-MORROCO-Combined-lo.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-MORROCO-Combined-lo-1024x576.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="338" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146911" /></a>

PUMA head of product line management Teamsport David Bremond said:

'PUMA is very proud to have worked with many of the African countries over the years and have created some truly unique and innovative kits. They are part of our DNA; at PUMA we love the incredible individuality and personality of the African countries and through our kits try to celebrate these amazing cultures.'

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-AFRICA-Home-Combined-lo.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-AFRICA-Home-Combined-lo-1024x576.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="338" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146907" /></a>

'We have a great relationship with our federations, who are in communication with us though out the process. We go deep into each nations culture spending time to do our research. We really want to understand the culture before deciding on a direction that we feel truly encompasses the history and DNA of that country and inspires the passion of their fans. Our aim when developing kits is to create a kit truly unique to that club or country so the fans feel connected and a sense of pride because it is made for them, therefore has to be relevant and relatable to their identity.'

<a href="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-AFRICA-Away-Combined-2-lo.jpg"><img src="https://www.sportsclub.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PUMA-AFRICA-Away-Combined-2-lo-1024x576.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="338" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-146906" /></a>

'Our aim is to celebrate each nation’s culture and history. For the fans we want them to have an emotional connection to the kits whether they are home or away from their country. We want them to wear their colors with pride and to remind them of their home culture wherever they are in the world.'

'Africa is famous for an incredible wealth of iconography, patterns and colours. This gave us the opportunity to truly embrace this unique cultural feature. The fans are amazingly enthusiastic so we wanted them to have truly unique kits to wear when in the stands, but we also wanted to create kits that can be worn off pitch. The jerseys can be worn as fashion pieces or with lifestyle outfits, they are a form of expression of belonging to a community or culture. With these kits we want to celebrate diversity of the world, individuality and culture.'