Puyol 'doesn't see any problem' with Neymar joining Real Madrid

Barcelona great Carles Puyol claims he would not see a problem with Neymar joining Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international sensationally quit Barca for PSG in a world-record move worth €222million in August, only to be swiftly linked with a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Some have suggested Neymar only agreed to sign for the Ligue 1 powerhouse to ease his potential pathway to Madrid.

And while joining Los Blancos via the Parc des Princes would doubtless still be considered an unforgiveable betrayal among supporters of the Catalan giants, Puyol is realistic about the prospect.

"I think he could join Madrid, yes," he told Brazilian newspaper Estadao.

"I don't see any problem with it. He's a professional and it's not that farfetched.

"I think it'll be difficult for him to leave PSG, though, because they spent a lot of money on signing him."

Puyol and Neymar spent the 2013-14 season playing together for Barca before the homegrown defender called a halt to his illustrious career.