QPR recruit Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes

QPR have completed the signing of striker Lyndon Dykes from Scottish Premiership side Livingston for an undisclosed fee.

Livi confirmed over the weekend that they had accepted a bid from a Sky Bet Championship club for last season’s top scorer, and the 24-year-old has now agreed a four-year deal with the R’s.

“Being at Livingston was great but to be at a club like this, I just want to put my head down now and kick on,” Dykes told QPR’s website.

“I am a player who works hard for the team. I like to work hard for my team-mates, I want them to know that I’m putting it in for them. I am always going to give 100 per cent.

“I am always willing to learn and hopefully I can score a few goals as well.”