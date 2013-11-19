QPR willing to let Julio Cesar leave for free

Julio Cesar, 34, has yet to feature for QPR this season following their relegation to the Championship, and has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

The Brazil international is keen to get games under his belt ahead of next year's FIFA World Cup - an ambition that Redknapp is willing to help him fulfil.

"We wouldn't stand in Julio's way and we aren't asking a fee for him," Redknapp said.

"He needs to play and he could play anywhere for any team. He's just been unlucky.

"Rob (Green) has been fantastic and I can't take him out of the team.

"However, Julio's a great guy, and he needs to play soon, so he can play in the World Cup."