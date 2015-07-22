Quaresma eyes silverware on Besiktas return

Ricardo Quaresma wants to help Besiktas lift the Super Lig title next season after securing a move back to Turkey on Wednesday.

The Portugal international – who left the club in 2012 – agreed a return to Istanbul after spending the last three years with Al Ahli and Porto, and has now set his sights on winning silverware.

Quaresma arrived on Tuesday and passed a medical before being presented to the club's fans, when he vowed to give everything he has got to bring success back to Besiktas.

"I am leaving all my past behind and opening a new page in Turkey," he told the club's official website.

"I know what the fans expect from me, and I’ll do my best in order not to disappoint them.

"Their love and passion was the main reason why I returned to Istanbul.

"Our goal this season is to capture the Super League title we let it slip away from our hands last year. It's great to be back."

Besiktas have not lifted the domestic title since 2009 and finished last season in third behind fierce rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.