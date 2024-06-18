Quiz! Can you name Scotland's top 40 appearance holders since 2000?

It's football quiz time – and we're looking for you to name Scotland's top 40 appearance holders since 2000.

Scotland are in the midst of their second consecutive European Championships this summer having enjoyed a gradual rise to prominence over the past few years.

Having previously gone 22 years without a major tournament appearance, Euro 2020 signified a shift in the fortunes of a Scotland squad now brimming with Premier League talent, including Andrew Robertson, John McGinn and Scott McTominay.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every player since 2000 to have made 50 appearances for France?

As the Tartan Army begin to establish themselves again on the international stage, can you name the players who have helped them reached their current heights?

10 minutes are on the clock for this one and while there are 40 players to name. We're looking for any player who's played since 2000 – not the most appearances since 2000.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

More quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every player capped for England by Sven-Goran Eriksson?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quiz! Can you name every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad?

Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?

Quiz! Can you name every player to score for England under Gareth Southgate?

Quiz! Can you name the England line-up from Gareth Southgate's first game as manager against Malta in 2016?