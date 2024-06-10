Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be one of the oldest players at Euro 2024

Six minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

'You can't win anything with kids,' Alan Hansen famously told Match of the Day viewers in 1995 and while he was quickly proved wrong by Fergie's Fledglings, the former Liverpool and Scotland defender will enjoy this quiz.

Ahead of Euro 2024, we're looking at the more experienced players, the grizzled veterans, the ones who have seen it all before.

Every good international team needs a wise old head, so we're asking you to name every player heading to Germany this summer who has won 100 caps for their country.

There are 30 Centurions in all, ranging from some of the biggest names in the sport, to those that will be making their major tournament bow. Good luck!

