Quiz! Can you name every player capped for England by Sven-Goran Eriksson?
The Swedish manager left in 2006 after taking England to the quarter-finals of three consecutive major tournaments
10 minutes on the clock, 72 players to guess.
There was a degree of concern about the FA's decision to appoint Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2001, making him the first foreign manager of the England team.
But that soon disappeared as he took the Three Lions to the World Cup on a wave of optimism, famously beating Germany 5-1 in Munich along the way.
He was generally popular with players and supporters throughout his reign, which saw England reach the quarter-finals of three major tournaments, twice being knocked out on penalties.
Eriksson was known for experimenting in friendlies and capped 72 players during his five years in charge. How many of them can you name?
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.
