Quiz! Can you name every player capped for England by Sven-Goran Eriksson?

10 minutes on the clock, 72 players to guess.

There was a degree of concern about the FA's decision to appoint Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2001, making him the first foreign manager of the England team.

But that soon disappeared as he took the Three Lions to the World Cup on a wave of optimism, famously beating Germany 5-1 in Munich along the way.

He was generally popular with players and supporters throughout his reign, which saw England reach the quarter-finals of three major tournaments, twice being knocked out on penalties.

Eriksson was known for experimenting in friendlies and capped 72 players during his five years in charge. How many of them can you name?

