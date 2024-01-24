Quiz! Can you name every player capped for England by Sven-Goran Eriksson?

By Sean Cole
published

The Swedish manager left in 2006 after taking England to the quarter-finals of three consecutive major tournaments

Sven-Goran Eriksson ahead of the game between England and Sweden at the 2006 World Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)

10 minutes on the clock, 72 players to guess.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name England's all-time appearance makers since 1990?

There was a degree of concern about the FA's decision to appoint Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2001, making him the first foreign manager of the England team.

But that soon disappeared as he took the Three Lions to the World Cup on a wave of optimism, famously beating Germany 5-1 in Munich along the way.

He was generally popular with players and supporters throughout his reign, which saw England reach the quarter-finals of three major tournaments, twice being knocked out on penalties.

Eriksson was known for experimenting in friendlies and capped 72 players during his five years in charge. How many of them can you name?

Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.