Quiz! Can you name every player since 2000 to have made 50 appearances for France?

Our latest big football quiz is all about France today - as we want you to name every player to have made at least 50 appearances for Les Bleus since 2000.

Didier Deschamps' side begin their Euro 2024 campaign this evening when they take on Austria in Dusseldorf, as the team look to go one better than they did in their previous major tournament when they lost the 2022 World Cup final on penalties.

They're out to set the record straight, all right.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Ultimate Euros Quiz?

The French boss will be able to call on a host of experienced players as they look to win a fifth major international honour and cement their place as one of the most successful international sides of the modern era.

In this quiz, we've only counted players to have played since 2000, but we haven't only counted their caps in the 21st century. For example, if a player managed 100 caps but only one of them came in 2000, we'd still have put them in the quiz.

10 minutes are on the clock, with 40 players to name who have earned 50 or more caps. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quiz! Can you name every country to have ever been to a European Championship?

Quiz! Can you name the first goalscorer at every major tournament since '96?

Quiz! Can you name the European Championship's top scorers since 2000?

Quiz! Can you name every nation to ever reach a European Championship final?

Quiz! Can you name every nation England have a 100% record against?