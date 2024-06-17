Quiz! Can you name every player since 2000 to have made 50 appearances for France?

Our latest quiz tests your Les Bleus knowledge ahead of France's Euro 2024 opener

France skipper Kylian Mbappe
France skipper Kylian Mbappe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our latest big football quiz is all about France today - as we want you to name every player to have made at least 50 appearances for Les Bleus since 2000. 

Didier Deschamps' side begin their Euro 2024 campaign this evening when they take on Austria in Dusseldorf, as the team look to go one better than they did in their previous major tournament when they lost the 2022 World Cup final on penalties. 

