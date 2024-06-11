Quiz! Can you name every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad?
We're looking for everyone going to the Euros or World Cup for the Three Lions since 2018
We're looking for every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad: that's today's big football quiz.
Southgate first got the England job in 2016, following Sam Allardyce's dismissal as manager after just a single game. He took the Three Lions to the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and ignited the nation's imagination, getting to the semi-finals of the competition, before taking his team one further at Euro 2020, reaching the final at Wembley.
Euro 2024 will be his fourth tournament as manager, following the World Cup in 2022, where Southgate's boys reached the quarter-final before heading out against France. Can they go one further?
That's the aim for the Euros this time. It may well be Southgate's final tournament as manager, too, given that he's out of contract in the summer.
12 minutes on the clock for this one – there are exactly 100 players to guess, though of course, many of them appear more than once. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?
