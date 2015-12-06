Rabiot eyes January loan move away from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has asked for permission to discuss a possible January loan move away from the Ligue 1 champions.

Rabiot started PSG's past seven league games before coming on as a substitute during Friday's 3-0 win at Nice.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old told Telefoot he has informed the club's hierarchy he would be open to a temporary switch if there is no guarantee of further regular playing time under Laurent Blanc.

"I've asked the president for a loan move in January if my time on the field is insufficient," he said. "It's something that he can't refuse me – I know he likes me very much.



"When you train all week, you want to be on the field. Sometimes it's not possible and it's frustrating.



"Paris is my city. It’s great to play here. If I could impose myself here, it would be brilliant. I would be ready to play my whole career at PSG if I was a starter. I would see things differently, that’s for sure."

Rabiot's long-term contract at the Parc des Princes runs until 2019 but this has not stopped him being linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and AC Milan over recent months.

The France Under-21 international also harbours ambitions of full international honours by the time his homeland hosts Euro 2016.

“When I was small, I spoke about the France team like it was something incredible," he added

"I wouldn’t speak of this club or that club, but of the national team. It would be great to get into it.

"We hear every day that we're at a great club and that we earn a lot of money, but it's not enough."