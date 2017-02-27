Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer

Adrien Rabiot is in no hurry to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain and says he would consider offers from clubs such as Real Madrid.

Rabiot has made great strides under Unai Emery at PSG this season, cementing his place as a regular in the starting XI.

The 21-year-old played a key role in PSG's 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 first leg, the midfield triumvirate of Rabiot, Blaise Matuidi and Marco Verratti helping dismantle the Catalan club.

He has previously been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes and the likes of Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been talked up as potential destinations.

His contract with PSG expires in June 2019 and Rabiot is not focusing on any need to extend that deal.

"I am under contract until 2019 and I do not think I am in a rush. Honestly, I am not thinking about that," Rabiot told Europe 1.

"If there are offers from big clubs, that obviously demands that they are considered.

"Clubs like Real Madrid, they are truly great clubs but, truly, the most important thing is the present and I am concentrating on what I am doing right now, that is the best thing to do."