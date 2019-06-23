Stay or go? Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle future is close to being decided

Rafael Benitez is set to walk away from Newcastle when his contract expires next week.

The Daily Mail report that the Spaniard has so far failed to agree a new deal at St James' Park.

Benitez and owner Mike Ashley have yet to solve a number of issues between them, including the club's approach in the transfer market.

And despite his popularity with supporters, Benitez is prepared to bring his three-year association with the Magpies to an end.

It would take a dramatic turnaround to resolve the situation, with no talks planned for the coming days.

Benitez has received a lucrative offer from Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang but would prefer to stay in the European game.

READ MORE

Fernando Torres: How Rafa Benitez pushed me to become one of the best strikers in the world

5 La Liga stars we could see in the Premier League next season – and where they might end up