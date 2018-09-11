Rakitic to win 100th Croatia cap

Ivan Rakitic will win his 100th cap for Croatia in Tuesday's Nations League clash with Spain in Elche.

The Barcelona star is to become an international centurion 11 years and three days on from his debut in a Euro 2008 qualifier against Estonia.

Speaking ahead of the match, Rakitic admitted it was fitting for him to reach the milestone against Spain, having played in LaLiga since 2011.

"I remember how I could hardly wait my first appearance for Croatia," he said. "Today, 11 years later, I can hardly wait my hundredth.

"It's incredible, I'm so happy and proud, and I could not have wished a better opponent. However, it will not be a real celebration for me without team success. We have to fight."

Rakitic is the eighth Croatia player to reach 100 appearances, after Dario Simic, Vedran Corluka, Ivica Olic, Josip Simunic, Stipe Pletikosa, Luka Modric and Darijo Srna.

Srna is their most-capped player of all time on 134.