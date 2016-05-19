Rami confident he will be fit to face Barcelona

Adil Rami is confident he will be fit for Sevilla's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Sunday.

The centre-back was replaced by Timothee Kolodziejczak after 78 minutes of the Europa League final victory over Liverpool on Wednesday having sustained an injury while stretching for a challenge.

Rami does not believe the issue is serious, however, and backed himself to remain in the starting line-up as Sevilla go in search of a cup double this weekend.

"It was just a strain and it was impossible to move. It was better to go off [and] we needed fresh people," said the Frenchman.

"But I do not have a serious injury. I will be able to play the final.

"Tomorrow, no, but later, on Friday, we watch videos, work and more work. We want more."

Sevilla trailed to Daniel Sturridge's goal at half-time in Basle but recovered to claim the trophy for a third successive season by winning 3-1.

Rami praised coach Unai Emery's role in helping the Andalusians turn the match around.

"It was a very difficult game against a historic team. We have the Copa [to come] and we are in the Champions League," he added.

"We have a coach who transmits [his] mental strength. He is a fighter."