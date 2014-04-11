Rami: Milan will return to winning ways

The San Siro giants have 18 national titles and seven European Cups to their name, but have struggled in a turbulent campaign this time around.

After parting company with coach Massimiliano Allegri midway through the season, Milan currently lie 11th in the Serie A table under club legend Clarence Seedorf.

However, Rami believes it will only be a matter of time before Milan, who have won their last three games, find themselves contending for honours once more.

"Milan will return to winning because it is a great club that has made the history of football," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"As a boy I saw (Alessandro) Nesta play and he became my role model.

"I then played in Milan and they have become my reference.

"Indeed now that I'm here, I want to end my career with the 'Rossoneri'."