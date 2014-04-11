Rami: Milan will return to winning ways
Milan defender Adil Rami has backed the club to overcome their current troubles and enjoy success once again.
The San Siro giants have 18 national titles and seven European Cups to their name, but have struggled in a turbulent campaign this time around.
After parting company with coach Massimiliano Allegri midway through the season, Milan currently lie 11th in the Serie A table under club legend Clarence Seedorf.
However, Rami believes it will only be a matter of time before Milan, who have won their last three games, find themselves contending for honours once more.
"Milan will return to winning because it is a great club that has made the history of football," he told Corriere dello Sport.
"As a boy I saw (Alessandro) Nesta play and he became my role model.
"I then played in Milan and they have become my reference.
"Indeed now that I'm here, I want to end my career with the 'Rossoneri'."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.