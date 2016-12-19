Ramos critical of James amid Madrid exit talk

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos questioned the timing of comments made by team-mate James Rodriguez, who said he is open to leaving the European champions.

After Madrid were crowned World champions on Sunday, James - an unused substitute in the 4-2 Club World Cup final win over Kashima Antlers - said he cannot guarantee remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the January transfer window.

James has struggled to cement himself in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI, but Ramos was not happy with the Colombia international's remarks.

"It's not a day for personal issues," Ramos said.

"I hold him in high regard and I hope he stays. But today wasn't a day to focus on other matters."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Madrid outlasted the Japanese outfit after extra time.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring in a thrilling match, where Ramos was lucky to avoid being sent off in the dying stages of the second half.

"The first one I didn't think I would get but the second one, I was happy to have my luck changing a little as the referees were on my side there," added Ramos.

"It was a difficult game against a complicated team. They made us suffer and we had to show a lot of intensity and take advantage of the chances that came our way.

"We are all very proud to have closed the year out with another title and it is nice for us to add another trophy."